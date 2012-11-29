RFS Announces New 6 GHz Category A Antenna

Hurricanes and high winds can wreak havoc on microwave links. Tuesday RFS announced the debut of a 6 GHz Category A SB6-W60B microwave antennas with high speed wind stability.This six-foot diameter high performance antenna meets FCC Category A pattern requirements and is available in a basic configuration (operation in 125 mph winds) and a high-speed configuration suitable for operation in 155 mph winds.



Asad Zoberi, Area Product Manager of Microwave Antenna Systems at RFS, said, “The launch of the SB6-W60B line of microwave antennas offers telecom operators and tower owners an innovative solution for challenging tower sites and achieving new levels of performance thanks to its innovative mechanical design and superior radiation pattern. It will allow telecom operators to reduce their CAPEX and OPEX while protecting the core assets of tower owners. Additionally, as one of the sturdiest 6 GHz Category A microwave antennas available in the Compact segment, the SB6-W60B excels in harsh climates with extreme wind speeds while maintaining a compact size designed to reduce costs and streamline installation.”



The antenna covers 5.925 to 7.125 GHz, covering the entire 7.0 GHz BAS band. A pattern comparison with a competing antenna is available. Looking at the RFS catalog sheet I saw similar antennas available for other BAS microwave bands.

