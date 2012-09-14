Fractal Antenna Granted Invisibility Cloak Patent

Fractal Antenna Systems Inc. announced it has received the world's first invisibility cloak patent—enabled by fractals.Patent Wideband electromagnetic cloaking systemswas issued to Nathan Cohen, founder and CEO of Fractal Antenna Systems.

The technology description in the patent abstract states in part: “Arrangement of resonators in aperiodic configurations is described, which can be used for electromagnetic cloaking of objects. The overall assembly of resonators, as structures, do not all repeat periodically and at least some of the resonators are spaced such that their phase centers are separated by more than a wavelength.”

The practical aspect of an “invisible antenna” is that it can be “hidden” from surrounding objects, potentially allowing better performance.