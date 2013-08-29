Amazon Tests 2 GHz Globalstar Network

By now you've probably seen the articles about Amazon testing a wireless network near its facilities in Cupertino, CA. If not, I recommend Phil Goldstein's article Report: Amazon testing wireless network using Globalstar's spectrum on FierceWireless.com.

Most of the articles in the popular press seem to have missed the main point of Amazon's testing. It wasn't about Amazon gearing up to offer wireless services, rather it was about Globalstar demonstrating the value of its 2 GHz “Terrestrial Low Power Service” (TLPS) I wrote about some time ago. (See Globalstar Proposal Could Impact 2 GHz ENG Channels and Globalstar Wi-Fi Spectrum Plan Draws Fire.)

One question is whether or not any of the TV stations in the San Francisco area that use ENG channels A9 and A10 were notified of the experiment and its potential for interference. The operation is under experimental license WG2XNS issued to Jarvinian Wireless Innovation Fund, which requires prior coordination with SBE.

As I pointed out in my earlier articles, broadcasters aren't the only ones concerned about Globalstar's TLPS plans. Wireless ISPs and other users of the 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi band are concerned TLPS could negatively impact available unlicensed spectrum.