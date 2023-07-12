Taking Ownership of Your IP Future

Media leaders have put IP-based media distribution at the top of their agenda to tap into new audiences and provide rich content experiences. In doing so, embracing cutting-edge technologies like IP enables them to future-proof their business amid various challenges and complexities, such as financial uncertainty, rising costs, and increased competition.

Moving to an IP-first model makes sense from both a business and a technology standpoint. Decision-makers must take action now to reap the rewards of being able to drive scale and ROI to optimize their balance sheets.

Why IP is the answer

The ride of internet-based delivery of high-value content has arrived loud and clear. Content owners have experimented with open internet protocols for years to bring to television audiences mid to lower-tier live events. This has now changed. Today, they can unleash the potential of a fully managed, monitored, and proprietary IP network approach. IP is now the primary path for distributing high-value live events and full-time channels.



By embracing an IP-first approach, media companies are mitigating the ‘risk factor’ that normally comes with new and emerging technologies. The biggest media companies worldwide benefit from an ultra-reliable, broadcast-grade alternative to traditional models that offers greater business intelligence and new levels of productivity, flexibility, and scale.

Staying relevant in today’s fast-paced landscape

We are in the midst of the most dynamic period in media storytelling. To be successful, media brands (no matter how big or small) need to make bold decisions about their technology and lay the foundations for stable growth in a fragmented market.

The fast-paced environment is a result of rapid-evolving technologies and consumer demands. Consumers now have a greater choice about how they consume content and on which platform. This means media brands must move faster than before to gain and retain viewers while maximizing monetization.

An IP-powered, multicast-enabled transport model provides the infrastructure for media companies to tailor their content while minimizing costs and complexity."

Migrating to IP solves the challenge of ever-evolving consumer demands. Media businesses can efficiently capture multiple revenue streams and build new service offerings across over-the-top (OTT), digital, and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platforms.

Scaling up your business like never before

Enabling regionalization and customization at scale is pivotal to capturing new audiences while, at the same time, deepening engagement with hyper-localized programming. An IP-powered, multicast-enabled transport model provides the infrastructure for media companies to tailor their content while minimizing costs and complexity.

Rights holders and broadcasters embrace IP distribution and cloud-enabled versioning to scale their content across multiple platforms easily. In doing so, they can successfully squeeze maximum value from content investments while providing language-specific, curated live event experiences to serve global streaming audiences.

Defining the future today

IP-based production and video transport technologies are unleashing innovation and media business leaders are acting fast to ensure they get ahead of the curve. The transition to IP heralds new opportunities for media companies to capture new audiences like never before. IP delivers more innovation, increases ROI, and generates new revenue driving new business models.

We have only just scratched the surface of IP’s potential, smashing through ceilings that we never thought possible before. The transition to IP is well underway and the media companies that choose to act on it now will have the lever to reap its rewards and transform their future.