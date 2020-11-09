WNKY Postpones Live News Broadcasts Due to COVID

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.—WNKY 40 has announced that it has sent employees home because they may have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the station is temporarily postponing its live news broadcasts.

WNKY 40 is a dual CBS/NBC affiliate located in Bowling Green, Ky., and serving South Central Kentucky. It is owned by Marquee Broadcasting.

While the station’s action will postpone its live news broadcast, it says that people can still get the latest news from the station’s website.

TV Technology has reached out to WNKY for additional comments.

Here is WNKY 40’s full announcement via its website:

“Out of an abundance of caution, WNKY 40 Television is choosing to send our employees home who may have come into contact with someone from outside the company who has tested positive for COVID.

“We are temporarily postponing the broadcast of our live news while we concentrate on the safety of our employees. We hope you can be patient with us while we do our best to keep everyone safe and healthy.”