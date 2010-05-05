WJCL, WTGS Producing HD Newscasts With Broadcast Pix



Broadcast Pix has announced that two Savannah, Ga. Market stations are now using the company’s Slate 5000 production switcher product to produce local news in high definition. WJCL, an ABC affiliate owned by New Vision Television has installed the new switcher for production of its HD news broadcasts. The station facilities are shared with the market’s Fox affiliate, WTGS, through a local marketing agreement. The Slate 5000 replaced an older standard-definition switcher.



“It’s expensive to make everything digital at once, but in this world, you don’t have to,” said Walter Bohlin, director of engineering for WJCL. “You can take a product like Broadcast Pix and integrate it into your plant. This was really the way to leapfrog into local origination in HD. It’s perfect for what we need to do.”



The stations became the first in the market to launch high-definition newscasts. The Slate switcher is integrated into a file-based workflow using Mediamano asset management, Rhozet transcoding and Aspera FTP acceleration technologies. The production switcher has been integrated into a new control room facility that takes advantage of the Slate’s built-in Fluent Multi-View functionality.



