Wisycom RF Gear Creates Wireless Studio for WETA

ARLINGTON, VA.—Public broadcaster WETA recently moved production of its “PBS NewsHour” program into a new studio. To manage the studio’s RF equipment, with the help of JetWave Wireless, WETA selected Wisycom devices to help create a wireless audio setup.

MAT288

Wisycom’s MAT288 Programmable RF Combiner and LBN1-LNN1 Wideband UHF Antennas were installed to meet this goal. According to Tom Satterfield, WETA’s audio supervisor, the MAT288 can turn zones on and off on all of the show’s mics and IFBS.

Wisycom develops RF technology for broadcast, film and live production. The company is located in Italy.