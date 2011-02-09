Who encodes, optimizes Internet TV content depends on workflow, Andy Jones says

How should broadcasters approach encoding and optimizing their content for Internet delivery to everything from a traditional desktop computer to the wide array of tablets and mobile phones millions of people use to stay connected to their favorite video sources?

That depends on several factors, most notably the desired workflow of the broadcaster, says Andy Jones, who is a sales engineer for Bayside, CA-based StreamGuys, a professional streaming services provider.

While maintaining encoding and optimization in-house gives broadcasters greater control over the end product, some organizations would rather hand off the responsibility so they don’t have to disrupt their existing workflow.

In this podcast interview, Jones discusses how broadcasters approach this vital decision and the challenge of staying current on the unique requirements of each new delivery platform.