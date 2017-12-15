VRIF to Present First Virtual-Reality Industry Guidelines at CES 2018

FREMONT, CALIF.—The Virtual Reality Industry Forum (VRIF) announced the general availability of its first set of VR industry guidelines. It will present them during CES 2018 next month as part of a two-hour masterclass.

Topics included in the guidelines include VR content production, distribution, security and consumption, with a focus on the delivery ecosystem of 360-degree video with three degrees of freedom (3DOF). They also incorporate:

Documentation of cross-industry interoperability points, based on ISO MPEG's Omnidirectional Media Format (OMAF);

Best industry practices for production of VR360 content, with an emphasis on human factors such as motion sickness; and

Security considerations for VR360 streaming, including user privacy and content protection.

Other topics to be addressed in 2018 by VRIF include six degrees of freedom (6DOF), live VR services and support for high dynamic range (HDR). The group will outline its 2018 roadmap and showcase VR demonstrations from Fraunhofer and Qualcomm during its CES event, with speakers from Ericsson, Intel, Irdeto, Sky, TNO, Greenlight Insights and others.

“As virtual and augmented reality continue to evolve, the VRIF guidelines serve two main purposes: first, to support end-to-end interoperability across the virtual-reality ecosystem, from production to consumption, and second, to ensure a high-quality user experience,” said Rob Koenen, VRIF. “As the industry moves towards standardized VR solutions, we are also cooperating closely with other industry organizations including MPEG, 3GPP, DVB, VR Society and ITU to facilitate technology integration for VRIF member companies and other related partners.”

The masterclass will be held Jan. 8 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton at the Convention Center. Registration is now open. Member companies are encouraged to bring topics and suggestions to the various working groups for consideration.

VRIF launched at CES 2017 to further the availability of high-quality VR experiences for the benefit of consumers. It currently includes over 40 member organizations.

This story originally appeared on TVT's sister publication TWICE.