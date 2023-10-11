UN Conference to Focus on Impact of AI on the Film Industry
First-of- its-kind conference will take place at UNESCO' Paris headquarters Oct. 19
PARIS—UNESCO, (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) will host the first UN conference on the impact of AI on filmmakers and the film industry, giving the floor to directors, productors, actors and AI experts.
The event, to be held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, will take place Oct. 19 from 3 pm to 5 pm.
Recent heated discussions between Hollywood studios and actors highlighted that the use of generative artificial intelligence in cinema raises questions and concerns among many professionals in the sector. In July 2023, global creators and performers demanded Creative rights in AI Proliferation in an Open Letter. National and regional movements across the world are also ongoing, including Un manifiesto para comprender y regular la I.A. generativa in Latin America and Spain.
As the UN agency with a mandate for Culture and Science, and in line with its efforts to promote the ethical use of artificial intelligence, UNESCO is opening up a global debate on the impact of AI on filmmakers and the film industry.
At the conference panelists will initiate the development of clear ethical guidelines for the use of AI in film production and other cultural and creative sectors, building on existing UNESCO principles on AI and creativity.
They will explore potential mechanisms to uphold intellectual property rights, put in place equitable revenue distribution for cultural content produced with AI, ensure that cultural diversity and representation are considered when AI is used to create or distribute film content, and strike a balance between harnessing the potential of AI for innovation and creativity and addressing the ethical and societal concerns it raises.
In 2021, UNESCO established the first-ever global framework on AI ethics, the Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, which was adopted unanimously by its Member States.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.