UN Conference to Focus on Impact of AI on the Film Industry

PARIS—UNESCO, (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) will host the first UN conference on the impact of AI on filmmakers and the film industry, giving the floor to directors, productors, actors and AI experts.

The event, to be held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, will take place Oct. 19 from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Recent heated discussions between Hollywood studios and actors highlighted that the use of generative artificial intelligence in cinema raises questions and concerns among many professionals in the sector. In July 2023, global creators and performers demanded Creative rights in AI Proliferation in an Open Letter. National and regional movements across the world are also ongoing, including Un manifiesto para comprender y regular la I.A. generativa in Latin America and Spain.

As the UN agency with a mandate for Culture and Science, and in line with its efforts to promote the ethical use of artificial intelligence , UNESCO is opening up a global debate on the impact of AI on filmmakers and the film industry.

At the conference panelists will initiate the development of clear ethical guidelines for the use of AI in film production and other cultural and creative sectors, building on existing UNESCO principles on AI and creativity.

They will explore potential mechanisms to uphold intellectual property rights, put in place equitable revenue distribution for cultural content produced with AI, ensure that cultural diversity and representation are considered when AI is used to create or distribute film content, and strike a balance between harnessing the potential of AI for innovation and creativity and addressing the ethical and societal concerns it raises.