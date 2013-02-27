TV and Film Industries Launch Parents Media Control Campaign

WASHINGTON – The television and film industries today announced plans to roll out a national multimedia campaign to inform parents about the many tools that can help them manage what their children see on television and at the movies.



The consumer awareness initiative is sponsored by the Motion Picture Association of America, National Association of Broadcasters, National Cable & Telecommunications Association, National Association of Theatre Owners, American Cable Association and the member companies of those groups; as well as DirecTV and Verizon FiOS.



The objectives of the initiative are to remind parents of the availability of TV and film ratings and parental controls in TV sets and set-top boxes, and how elements can aid decision-making about viewing or blocking objectionable content. Campaign participants will roll out a variety of initiatives in coming months to promote and publicize tools and information for parents.



These include public service announcements to run on broadcast, cable and other multichannel video outlets reminding parents of where to find and how to use the TV and film rating systems, and parental control blocking technology. The advertising includes video spots previously created by The Ad Council, as well as video spots created by cable and broadcast outlets and their trade associations. Advertising about the film rating system also will be produced and featured in movie theaters nationwide.



In addition, a multifaceted and recently redesigned website, www.TheTVBoss.org, is intended to provide a one-stop solution for consumers seeking more information about the TV and movie ratings systems, parental control technology, and media literacy. Another recently relaunched site, www.FilmRatings.com, will focus on the film rating system, providing rating descriptors unique to each movie as well as detailed information on the meaning of specific ratings.



Campaign participants will use multiple communication channels at their disposal, including digital assets and social media, in concert with the many ways in which their combined workforces interact with consumers, to help inform viewers and customers of where to find information on the ratings systems, and how to activate and use TV parental controls.



Broadcasters, in consultation with Associated Press, the Entertainment Industries Council, and other groups, will develop public service initiatives related to mental health, including creating a style guide to help educate journalists, television and film producers, directors, and writers on mental health terminology. The initiative will produce additional public service materials for use by participants in the campaign.