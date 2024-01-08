TiVo Launches TiVo Broadband Streaming Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Xperi’s TiVo Platform Technologies LLC (TiVo) subsidiary has announced the official rollout of TiVo Broadband, a new solution that provides operators and ISPs with a turnkey streaming platform for their broadband customers.

The offering leverages much of the same cutting-edge technology that powers the TiVo IPTV Platforms that have been adopted by more than 100 IPTV customers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Telecommunications Operators, the company said.

It is designed to enable ISPs and Telecommunications Operators to deliver premium subscription video on demand (SVOD), TiVo+ Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST), and customer-specific linear channels to their broadband-only customer base.

“With the introduction of TiVo Broadband, TiVo is providing operators with a turnkey solution, enabling them to extend video services, inclusive of streaming apps, TiVo+ free linear TV and more,” said Jeffrey Glahn, senior vice president of global sales at TiVo. “This solution aims to ease the challenges of TV fragmentation and content discovery for broadband-only users, providing a seamless and scalable way to bring an enriched entertainment experience to consumers.”

Key features and benefits include:

Engaging User Interface: Provides customers with a visually-rich interface, designed to enhance personalized content recommendations, user engagement, and reduced churn.

Enhanced Streaming Experience: Allows end-users to access their entire library of streaming apps seamlessly through TiVo's platform, providing a unified and convenient streaming experience.

TiVo+ Integration: Includes TiVo+, which offers content curated from over 800 free ad-supported channels integrated within the content-centric user interface and electronic program guide.

Content Flexibility: Enables specific operator-driven content and linear channels.

Seamless Integration: Seamlessly integrates with existing broadband infrastructure, enabling quick deployment without major infrastructure overhauls and backed by TiVo's technology, ensuring high-quality, scalable and reliable content delivery.

Easy Deployment: Can be effortlessly implemented by operators as a turnkey solution without the complexity often associated with traditional solutions and ecosystem development.

TiVo Broadband is available across a range of devices. For service providers wanting to offer TiVo Broadband in a managed environment, the service is available on Evolution Digital’s EVO FORCE 1 and FUSE 4K stick.