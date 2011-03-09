These 52 Stations Now Transmit Mobile DTV

WASHINGTON: According to the signal map of the Open Mobile Video Coalition, 52 TV stations in 27 markets across the country are now transmitting mobile DTV signals. Stations in 33 more markets are said to be planning launches in 2011.



Washington, D.C., has the most stations transmitting mobile digital TV signals, which is logical given the OMVC held a “showcase” of the service in the city for several months last year. The move to transmit over-the-air broadcast signals to mobile devices began in earnest around four years ago, but required the development of a standard as well as the cooperation of chip fabricators and consumer electronics makers. The first full-fledged Mobile DTV receiver started shipping in the United States last October. Penetration numbers have not been published.



52 TV Stations Transmitting A/153

Atlanta, Ga. 3

WGCL, CBS, Meredith

WPXA, ION O&O

WSB, ABC, Cox

Austin, Texas 1

KVUE, ABC, Belo

Baltimore 1

WNUV, CW, Sinclair LMA

Boston 1

WGBH, PBS, WGBH Educational Foundation

Charlotte, N.C. 5

WAXN, Independent, Cox

WBTV, CBS, Raycom

WCCB, Fox, Bahakel

WCNC, NBC, Belo

WJZY, CW, Capitol Broadcasting

Chicago 1

WPWR, MyNet, Fox O&O

Columbus, Ohio 2

WBNS, CBS, Dispatch

WCMH, NBC, Media General

Dallas-Ft. Worth 1

KXAS, NBC, NBCU & LIN TV

Denver 1

KPXC, ION O&O

Detroit 2

WDIV, NBC, Post-Newsweek

WXYZ, ABC, E.W. Scripps

Fresno, Calif. 1

KAIL, MyNet, Trans-America

Lincoln, Neb. 1

KOLN, CBS, Gray Television

Los Angeles 2

KFTR, TeleFutura, Univision

KPXN, ION O&O

Miami, Fla. 2

WSCV, Telemundo, NBCU (Comcast) O&O

WTVJ, NBC, NBCU (Comcast) O&O

Minneapolis-St. Paul 1

KSTP, ABC, Hubbard

Montgomery, Ala. 1

WSFA, NBC, Raycom

New York 2

WWOR, MyNet, Fox O&O

WLNY, Independent, WLNY Ltd.

Omaha, Neb. 1

WOW, NBC, Gray Television

Orlando, Fla. 4

WESH, NBC, Hearst

WKMG, CBS, Post-Newsweek

WRBW, MyNet, Fox O&O

WRDQ, Independent, Cox

Philadelphia 3

WCAU, NBC, NBCU (Comcast) O&O

WPPX, ION O&O

WTVE, Independent, WRNN LLC

Raleigh, N.C. 2

WRAL, CBS, Capitol Broadcasting

WRAZ, Fox, Capital Broadcasting

San Francisco 1

KNTV, NBC, NBCU (Comcast) O&O

San Jose, Calif. 1

KICU, Independent, Cox

Seattle 3

KIRO, CBS, Cox

KOMO, ABC, Fisher

KONG, Independent, Belo

Springfield, Mass. 1

WGBY, PBS, WGBH Educational Foundation

Tampa, Fla. 1

WFLA, NBC, Media General

Washington, D.C. 7

WDCA, MyNet, Fox O&O

WFDC, Univision O&O, Entravision LMA

WHUT, PBS, Howard University

WNVC, MHz Network, Commonwealth Public Broadcasting

WPXW, ION O&O

WRC, NBC, NBCU (Comcast) O&O

WUSA, CBS, Gannett



Cities With Stations Planning to Launch Mobile DTV in 2011

Bend, Ore.

Birmingham, Ala.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio

Colorado Springs, Colo.

El Paso, Texas

Greenville, S.C.

Hickory, N.C.

Honolulu, Hawaii

Houston, Texas

Idaho Falls, Idaho

Indianapolis, Ind.

Kansas City, Mo.

Knoxville, Tenn.

Las Vegas, Nev.

Lexington, Ky.

Milwaukee, Wis.

Mobile, Ala.

Nashville, Tenn.

Phoenix, Ariz.

Portland, Ore.

Providence, R.I.

Riverside, Calif.

Roanoke, Va.

Rochester, Minn.

St. Louis, Mo.

Toledo, Ohio

Topeka, Kan.

Tulsa, Okla.

Virginia Beach, Va.

Wichita, Kan.

Youngstown, Ohio

Yuma, Ariz.

