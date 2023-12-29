Synamedia’s 2024 Predictions: AI-Driven Ad Insertion, Greater Personalization, Energy Efficiency

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, U.K.—Better viewing experiences, more subtle advertising, the slow fading of linear TV and better energy efficiency are among the trends to watch for next year, says Synamedia CTO Marc Baillavoine.

Technologists across all industries, including video streaming, will begin using artificial intelligence to transform their operations and the experience of consumers with their companies, says Baillavoine. Three years later, AI will have conquered ad personalization.

“For example, by the 2027 Rugby World Cup ads will be less intrusive and super-targeted benefiting from AI-based dynamic ad insertion,” he says. “AI will analyze your viewing behavior to understand your tastes, habits and preferences. It will then insert personalized ads directly into your programming.”

As a result, even the logos on the jerseys of players will reflect the brand preferences of viewing households and viewers.

Thanks to technology, ads will become more subtle yet more engaging next year. “We will see ads on the football field using technology overlays that are targeted to that exact user or household,” says Baillavoine. “You will see your favorite character snacking on the latest flavor of your favorite brand of chips while your neighbor will see theirs – all dynamically.”

Customization won’t just be the stuff of advertising in 2024. “Per-user, hyper-customization of content across platforms and devices will dominate demand,” he says.

The same type of hyper-customization of content presented to YouTube and TikTok viewers will lead to a further diminishing of linear TV as Spotify-like TV experiences catering to the tastes of people replace appointment television, he says.

“There are technologies available to make customization dynamic,” says Baillavoine. “If we look at what ‘just in time’ technologies like [Synamedia’s] Quortex Play and advanced CDNs can do, there’s no doubt that the technology is there. It’s now a matter of getting businesses on board with finding new routes to monetization that they may have previously disregarded out of fear of losing subscriber mindshare…”

Quortex Play also reflects what Baillavoine sees as another important trend for 2024: energy efficiency.

“In 2024, we will see the launch of more energy-efficient solutions, while not impacting viewer experience,” he says. “[The pursuit of energy savings] … led us to the development of Quortex Play just-in-time streaming. You use it when a viewer calls for content, and you turn it off when they… [are done]. The concept is simple, but the energy efficiency impact is massive.”