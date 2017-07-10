Subchannel: Top 15 Markets by Incentive Auction Take

BOSTON—Subchannel Report has created an interactive graph showing the top 15 designated market areas ranked by compensation derived from the TV spectrum incentive auction. No.1 DMA New York topped the charts, with 10 TV stations carrying 29 networks selling for north of $1.4 billion.



Two were non-commercial and the rest commercial stations. Network O&O WNBC was the top seller in New York at $214 million—the second highest in the country after WWTO in Chicago, which brought in $304 million for Trinity Broadcast Network of Santa Ana, Calif. Both stations indicated they have post-auction channel-sharing arrangements.



For more information, check out Subchannel’s interactive chart by clicking on the image at left.



