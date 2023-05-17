Standard General Makes New Tegna Commitments in Runup to Crucial FCC Meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C.—With the financial commitments needed to finance the $8.6 billion Tegna acquisition set to expire on Monday May 22, Standard General is reporting that it will be meeting with the FCC on May 18 to discuss and negotiate issues that have been blocking approval of Tegna deal.

In the run-up to the meeting, Standard General has also made new commitments and released new information to help overcome the FCC’s concerns about the deal. Standard General said in a press release it is making the new commitments “in response to the Enforcement Bureau's suggestion that we quickly attempt to resolve remaining concerns to allow the transaction to move forward.”

The new commitments and disclosures of information relate to potential concerns around the two issues raised in the FCC's Hearing Designation Order: the potential for increased retransmission consent fees from after-acquired clauses and the impact on localism.

Standard General has also made additional commitments and submissions that further highlight the public interest benefits of this transaction.

“We are continuing to work hard to ensure the FCC has all of the information they need to allow a vote on our deal with TEGNA,” said founding partner of Standard General Soo Kim. “We remain available to answer any and all questions the FCC may have, but, in response to comments made during our meetings on Friday, we have provided additional information to the Commission with the hope that they will move quickly to a vote. We’ve received unprecedented support from labor unions, civil rights organizations and leaders on both sides of the aisle – and this deal must receive an FCC vote before Monday when its financing will expire. All we are asking for is to be treated fairly by receiving an up or down vote before it is too late.”

This week Standard General also received additional support from members of Congress who asked the FCC Inspector General to investigate how the agency has handled the deal , which was proposed more than a year ago.

Standard General reported that the following information has been provided to the FCC: