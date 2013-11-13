South American Broadcaster Deploys TVUPack 3G/4G/LTE Cellular Uplink Solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. —RCN TV in Colombia has deployed TVUPack 3G/4G/LTE cellular ENG solutions to deliver live video to Colombian audiences from events in multiple countries.



RCN TV leveraged the TVUPack global rental program to deliver live video from several events worldwide, including a half marathon in Bogotá, the Papal visit to Brazil and a track and field competition in Moscow.



“We used the TVUPack to increase our live capabilities, and the portable backpack enabled us to get unique live shots that took us closer to the action than we could have accomplished with an SNG truck,” said Fernando Coral, general producer for RCN News.



“With TVUPack, we had a quick and easy way to get our shots, and it was very user-friendly,” said Juan Esquivel, contributions chief engineer at RCN. “Our photographers found that it was easy to operate, and they loved the longer battery life in the system. The engineers in our central production facility also found that the TVU receiver had an intuitive user interface and delivered terrific picture quality. The backpack was also a great economic decision and allowed us to go live from several countries for a low cost.”



RCN TV plans to use the solution to broadcast future events.