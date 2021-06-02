SiliconDust Acquires Antenna Company
By Tom Butts
Company says it will continue to offer popular Aerowave antenna
PHOENIX—SiliconDust USA—manufacturer of the world’s first affordable standalone ATSC 3.0 tuner in its HDHomeRun Flex 4K—has announced the acquisition of HD Frequency, a developer of flat TV antennas.
Founded in 2011 in New York, HD Frequency offers three flat TV antennas: the Cable Cutter, Cable Cutter Mini and in 2015, it launched the Cable Cutter Aerowave, which the company says "has outperformed its mid-range competitors by up to 30%."
“We are happy to announce we've acquired HD Frequency,” SiliconDust said in a tweet. “Our two products have gone hand-in-hand for years so it only made sense. We will continue to offer Aerowave antennas to go with our own products for a continued winning combination!”
Last month, SiliconDust made its NextGen TV-enabled HDHomeRun Flex 4K available on Amazon for $200.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.