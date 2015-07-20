SES and Armstrong Hold Ultra HD Trial

PRINCETON, N.J. & LUXEMBOURG – Satellite operator SES S.A. and cable MSO company Armstrong have teamed up to initiate a live and linear Ultra HD trial. Armstrong is testing SES’s camera-to-screen UHD ecosystem at its Butler, Pa. cable lab.

SES’s UHD offering combines broadcast and IP technologies in a fully-manageable, scalable service. The system uses satellite’s broadcast advantages and multicasting capabilities of DOCSIS 3.0, which is used as the advanced transmission standard by cable systems.

“We are very excited to have Armstrong as the first to test our linear Ultra HD solution in a real-world environment,” said Steve Corda, VP of business development for SES in North America. “The learnings from these tests will allow us to continue toward our objective aimed at accelerating the roll-out of linear-live Ultra HD into cable TV into households across North America with a very cost efficient, scalable and high performance delivery system.”