SBE, NAB Call on Members to Aid Puerto Rican Broadcasters

INDIANAPOLIS & WASHINGTON—The Society of Broadcast Engineers and the National Association of Broadcasters are requesting that members consider how you can assist Puerto Rican colleagues in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Photo by Yuisa Rios

SBE President Jerry Massey sent an email telling members that the Puerto Rico Broadcasters Association, via the NAB, is asking for assistance in the form of “donations of time and material to make repairs” so that more of the stations on the island can get back on the air and serve citizens. Specifically, contract engineers are highly sought after at this challenging time.

“NAB has been in close contact with the Puerto Rico Broadcasters Association, and on their behalf, we did outreach to the broadcast engineering community to try and identify engineering resources that could be made available to help bring Puerto Rico radio stations back on the air. We’ve had a good response and are directing interested parties to the appropriate people at the PRBA who are managing the recovery effort,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Communications Dennis Wharton.

Those who are willing to help stations in this U.S. territory are encouraged to contact NAB Vice President of Advanced Engineering David Layer by email at NAB Headquarters as soon as possible.

This story first appeared on TVT's sister publication Radio Magazine.