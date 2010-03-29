Satellite Bill Gets 30-Day Extension

WASHINGTON: The law governing the carriage of broadcast signals by satellite TV operators was extended through April last week. President Barack Obama signed the temporary authority for S. 3186, the “Satellite Television Extension Act of 2010,” introduced by Sen. John Rockefeller (D-W.V.) last Thursday. It passed quickly through the House and Senate without amendment or roll call vote. This extension is the third for the satellite carriage law, which would have expired Dec. 31, 2009 if not for an extension to the end of February, then a second to March 28.



Meanwhile, a bill to reauthorize the carriage law for 10 years--S. 3191--passed in the Senate before lawmakers left for Easter break.



The law dictates parameters of retransmitting broadcast TV signals by satellite providers into markets other than those served by the broadcaster, or “distant signals.” Distant signal legislation is a sticky wicket in part because of the way reception is measured to determine eligibility.



S. 3191 resembles the five-year version of the bill passed by the Senate Commerce Committee last November, as well as a five-year version pending in the House. Like those, the 10-year bill also calls for updated language on reception tests applicable to digital television. It also directs the FCC to determine how to phase out distant-signal law in favor of market-based negotiations, and requires direct broadcast satellite operators to carry local broadcast signals in all 210 U.S. designated market areas. Currently, DirecTV is north of 150; Dish is north of 180.



