Samsung Still Top Smart TV in US, Per Statista
Chinese-based TCL takes over second spot
NEW YORK—Samsung has maintained, and even grown, its position as the top provider of smart TVs in the U.S., according to the latest report from Statista. According to Statista, Samsung holds a 32% share of the smart TV marketplace.
That 32% is up from 31% in 2019. Samsung has had or has nearly had a third of the market since 2017, per Statista.
The next closest company behind Samsung is Alcatel/TCL, which makes up 14% of the market. Vizio, at 13%, rounds out the top three. This is the first time that the Chinese manufacturer TCL has surpassed Vizion.
For more information, visit Statista’s website.
