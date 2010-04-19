Samsung Issues 3DTV Warning

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA: Samsung’s Australia office has issued a warning about the health risks of watching 3DTV. The dangers are not a small consideration, based on the caveat emptor.



The warning explains that fluorescent lights may cause flicker with the active-shutter glasses necessary to watch in 3D. It recommends turning off “all fluorescent lighting and block sources of direct sunlight before watching in 3D mode.”



“Some viewers may experience an epileptic seizure or stroke when exposed to certain flashing images or lights contained in certain television pictures or video games. If you or any of your family has a history of epilepsy or stroke, please consult with a medical specialist before using the 3D function,” the warning reads.



It tells viewers to stop watching in 3D immediately if they experience altered vision, lightheadedness, dizziness, involuntary eye movement or muscle twitches, confusion, nausea, convulsions, cramps disorientation or loss of awareness.



“Viewing in 3D mode may also cause motion sickness, perceptual after effects, disorientation, eye strain, and decreased postural stability,” the warning continues. “It is recommended that users take frequent breaks to lessen the likelihood of these effects. If you have any of the above symptoms, immediately discontinue use of this device and do not resume until the symptoms have subsided.”



Watching 3DTV is contraindicated for people in poor health, who are sleep deprived or drunk, Samsung Australia’s warning says. It also recommends not placing a 3DTV near “open stairwells, cables, balconies or other objects that may cause you to injure yourself,” in the case of disorientation.

-- Deborah D. McAdams