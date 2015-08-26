RTDNA Mourns Death of Virginia Journalists

WASHINGTON—Following the deaths of WDBJ-TV journalists Alison Parker, 24, and Adam Ward, 27, who were shot and killed during a live broadcast in Moneta, Va., Wednesday morning, the Radio Television Digital News Association was issued a statement.

"RTDNA is horrified and saddened by the senseless deaths of Alison Parker and Adam Ward, the two WDBJ employees," said Mike Cavender, RTDNA executive director. "While the shootings are under investigation, our most sincere sympathies go out to their families and friends and all who worked with them at WDBJ."



"Tragically, these shootings are the worst example in a continuing series of attacks on live television crews," he added, "Safety and security of our people is always of paramount concern, but as these attacks show, such violence can occur even in the most unexpected of situations."



