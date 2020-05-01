Pai Extends Keep Americans Connected Pledge

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has announced that the commission is extending the Keep Americans Connected Pledge to June 30. The original pledge was set to expire on May 12.

The Keep Americans Connected Pledge has seen more than 700 companies agree to actions aimed at helping customers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. These include not terminating service to any residential or small business customers because of an inability to pay; the waiving of late fees for a residential or small business; and opening of Wi-Fi hotspots to anyone who needs them. Pai is asking that these actions be continued until the end of June.

Pai says that a majority of the broadband and telephone companies have already agreed to this extension. Companies can opt out of the pledge if they wish, and should do so by contacting KACpledge@fcc.gov by May 12.

“Hundreds of providers have stepped up to the plate to keep Americans connected to communication services in this time of need,” said Pai. “I thank them for stepping up to the plate once again during this national emergency, and I encourage others to do so as well.”