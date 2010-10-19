'Omaha model' positions Gray Television for new reality of broadcasting

Broadcasting HD offers local broadcasters the opportunity to re-examine their operations and put in place new workflow strategies and technologies to improve efficiency, sharpen their competitive edge and set themselves up for future demands.

That's exactly how Jim Ocon, Gray Television vice president of technology, looked at the opportunity he had about a year ago at WOWT-TV in Omaha, NE. Ocon saw WOWT's adoption of local HD news as the perfect proof-of-concept opportunity to do what he describes as "a heart-lung transplant in TV station ideology and the application of technology."

WOWT's transition to HD and to a new way of operations — which, among other things, eliminated master control and in its place empowered the station's news control room to roll commercials — was to serve as a model for Gray Television stations around the country.

In this podcast interview, Ocon discusses the Omaha model.