Old TV Blocks Internet in UK Village for 18 Months

The mystery of why the entire village of Aberhosan in Wales, U.K., would lose its broadband connection every morning at 7 a.m. for 18 months has been solved. According to reports from the BBC, the culprit is an old TV set.

After cable replacements proved ineffective in solving the problem, technicians used a spectrum analyzer monitoring device to identify the source of the interference, leading them to an unnamed resident who would turn on their TV at 7 a.m. each morning. The resident reportedly was embarrassed and unaware that the TV set was the source of the problem.

“We’d just advise the public to make sure that their electric appliances are properly certified and meet current British standards,” said Suzanne Rutherford, Openreach engineering lead in Wales.