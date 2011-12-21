NRB Opposes Mandatory Internet Disclosure



The National Religious Broadcasters association urged the FCC this week to reject mandatory Internet disclosure of television station public files, especially information related to campaign advertising and issue-advocacy organizations.



Political information in particular is going to be a hot item in 2012 as media buyers target their ad buys for local, state and national elections.



While the FCC has contained its proposals to television for now, experts believe the issue could affect radio down the road.



NRB President/CEO Dr. Frank Wright said in comments to the agency (PDF) that current FCC disclosure mandates are more than enough.



Commission proposals to place all public file information online “would make ordinary Americans — who just happen to be active in a particular political cause — vulnerable to targeted attacks by individuals or groups that disagree with them,” states Wright.



NRB SVP/General Counsel Craig Parshall used the example of Proposition 8 in California, noting the state process required Internet posting the identities of those who supported traditional marriage. That made those individuals subject to threats and violence, according to Parshall.



-- Radio World

