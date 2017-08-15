Nielsen Digital Content Ratings Add Facebook, Hulu and YouTube

NEW YORK—Facebook and YouTube views will become an official measuring source for Nielsen Digital Content Ratings, per a new press release. TV and digital publishers will now receive credit for video content distributed on Facebook, YouTube and Hulu with their reported audience numbers.

For enabled publisher clients, videos distributed on Facebook and YouTube will receive credit in Nielsen’s Digital Content Ratings. Hulu, meanwhile, will provide select media partners with credit for current series content distributed on the platform. Data evaluation is set to begin this month.

“Through capturing this audience, Nielsen is providing publishers, agencies and advertisers with a better picture of today’s media consumption, with comparable metrics,” said Megan Clarken, president of product leadership at Nielsen, in the official release.

Nielsen will provide content owners and distributors with the same visibility to data for all distributed video content.