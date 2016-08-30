Nielsen: 118.4 Million U.S. Homes Have TVs

NEW YORK—All across America there are 118.4 million homes that have a television as we head into the 2016-2017 TV season, according to Nielsen’s recent National Television Household Universe Estimates.

In addition, the estimates found that the people ages two and up in those houses totals an estimated 301.7 million; this represents a 1.6 percent increase from the report from Nielsen last year. Increases in U.S. Hispanic, black and Asian households were also noted and contributed to estimated population growths and TV penetration.

The total percentage of U.S. Homes receiving traditional TV signals through broadcast, cable, DBS or Telco, or having a broadband internet connection currently sits at 96 percent, according to Nielsen, an increase of 0.8 percent.

Nielsen collects the data by using the U.S. Census Bureau combined with information from the national TV panel.