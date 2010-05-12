New TBS Sitcom uses Panasonic Camcorders



A new sitcom from Turner Broadcasting System (TBS), “Are We There Yet,” has recently wrapped up production, the first ten episodes being shot with P2 HD camcorders. The Panasonic AJ-HPX3000 native 1080p one-piece units captured the comedy series, a spinoff of the 2005 movie of the same name.



Director of Photography Bill Berner, who used HPX-3000s to shoot last year’s “The Electric Company” for PBS, again chose these units for their ease of use in post-production workflow, playback on set, and financial advantages over working in tape.



“Working in P2 completely removes the worry about damaging masters, or inadvertently recording over existing footage.”



Panasonic’s AJ-HPX3000 camcorder features three 2/3” high-density 2.2-megapixel CCDs and cinema-quality image capturing in full-raster 1920 x 1080 resolution with 4:2:2 10-bit sampling, using the new AVC-Intra codec.



The series premieres June 2.



