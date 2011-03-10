Neustar to provide secure mobile VOD transactions

The Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC) has selected Neustar to provide the cloud-based digital rights management (DRM) infrastructure necessary to deliver live, digital broadcast TV content to various portable video-enabled devices. Neustar’s UltraViolet technology enables consumers to interact with digital media and access mobile VOD.

Neustar has experience in the area of DRM, having developed and now maintaining the UltraViolet digital rights locker platform for the Digital Entertainment Content Ecosystem consortium. Using the UltraViolet architecture, video files are encoded and encrypted just once but can be used by multiple compliant DRMs. This enables consumers to transfer UltraViolet movie and TV show files to any of their registered UltraViolet-compliant devices, regardless of brand.

For the OMVC, Neustar will provide similar expertise and technology necessary to allow mobile devices and DTV service providers to connect securely. New secure deployments among broadcast TV stations will begin later this year.

Heretofore to be referred to as the MDTV Trust Authority, Neustar will provide the infrastructure to manage the full lifecycle of mobile DTV trust relationships from registration to ordering, delivery, authentication, status checking and revocation.

The naming of an independent “trust authority” was always part of the plan for the U.S. mobile DTV broadcast standard.

Research firm In-Stat has estimated that 30 million ATSC Mobile DTV tuners would be shipped by 2014 with substantial growth expected in the U.S. mobile DTV market. To date, dozens of stations across the country are now broadcasting a mobile DTV signal, using the ATSC A153 standard.

The OMVC is staging a demonstration of various consumer devices capable of receiving mobile DTV signals from its TV station members at the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s) convention, in Austin, TX, this week.