Nearly $90,000 Raised to Support Roanoke TV Victims’ Families

WASHINGTON—The Alison & Adam Memorial Fund, established to support the families of the victims from August’s Roanoke, Va. TV shooting, has raised $88,175, according to the National Association of Broadcasters. NAB and the Radio Television Digital News Association launched the fund to accept donations from broadcasters on behalf of Alison Parker and Adam Ward, who lost their lives in the shooting. The fund is accepting donations until Nov. 30.

All proceeds from the fund will be distributed evenly in four contributions: 25 percent to both the Parker and Ward families; 25 percent to Vicki Gardner, executive director of Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, who suffered gunshot wounds during the shooting; and 25 percent to the Committee to Project Journalists.

“We’re thankful for the tremendous outpouring of support from broadcasters across America for the families of these two young journalists,” said Gordon Smith, NAB president. “Alison and Adam will live forever in our memories.”

Contributions to the ‘Alison & Adam Memorial Fund’ can be done online at www.nab.org/donate, or by sending checks made out to:

NAB Alison and Adam Memorial Fund

C/O NAB

1771 N Street, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20036