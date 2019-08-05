Nationwide EAS Test Set for This Week, Aug. 7

WASHINGTON—The 2019 nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System is here, as FEMA and the FCC issued a reminder that the test will take place this Wednesday, Aug. 7. Radio and television stations will receive the test message at 2:20 p.m. EDT.

Conducted through FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, this test is solely for radio and TV and will not include the Wireless Emergency Alert system that issues alerts to cell phones.

The test message will originate from designated radio stations that participate in IPAWS’ National Public Warning System. All other radio and TV broadcasters, cable systems, wireline video providers and satellite radio and TV providers should subsequently receive and broadcast the test message.

The goal of this year’s test is to evaluate the readiness of the national alerting capability without internet connectivity. The test will be a minute long, causing only a minor interruption of radio and television programs that is similar to regular monthly EAS tests.

In the event that severe weather or another significant event occurs, a make-up date is set for Aug. 21.

For more information, including how to prepare and best practices for the test, are available at fema.gov/emergency-alert-test.