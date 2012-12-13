NATE Releases Coffee Table Book

WATERTOWN, S.D. – From the National Association of Tower Erectors: A picture is worth a thousand words . . . and maybe a few more. Most people are enamored with what NATE members do for a living. Even the folks who are tower clients and customers seldom, if ever, witness the views that we take for granted. The NATE Coffee Table Book allows your story to unfold through the eyes of a camera lens. This book has been produced to help you illuminate the majesty, beauty and challenges of our chosen occupation. This is done by showcasing breathtaking photography and includes the unmistakable underlying message of “Safety First, Safety Always.”



Photographs range from “sea to shining sea” and include virtually every type of geography, climate and topography. Some of the photos are of National Treasures. Others simply portray magnificent scenes designed to highlight the work of our talented climbers.



The Coffee Table Book is available to NATE members and non-members alike at the association’s website.