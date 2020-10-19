NAB’s Smith: Broadcast Innovation Crucial Following 2020 Challenges

WASHINGTON—While the broadcast industry has been beset by challenges in 2020 from the COVID-19 pandemic, NAB’s President and CEO Gordon Smith believes there can be a silver lining: the re-examination and re-invention of broadcast.

In his opening remarks for NAB Show New York, taking place virtually this week, Smith praised the work of broadcasters—who he described as visionaries and disruptors pushing the industry forward—not only in their efforts to provide vital information to viewers during these times, but their work toward improving their services for the future.

“The challenges of 2020 have created opportunities to re-examine our business models … and integrate different tools and technologies so that we can create new ways to continue to thrive,” Smith said. “This is happening all across the media and entertainment landscape, but on the broadcast side, NAB and its members have been more focused than ever on investing in innovations to ensure that broadcast signals are available on every device today and in the future so that we can always be there for our communities when they need us most.”

Smith also praised the work of local broadcasters in keeping their communities informed and connected in situations that have included the pandemic, wildfires, hurricanes and social justice movements. “[W]e are exercising our First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and of the press to keep the public informed and shine light on the issues that our nation and communities face.”

Some direct examples of this are part of the NAB Show New York program, which Smith highlighted in his remarks, including a panel on Oct. 21 looking at 2020 election campaign coverage by local broadcasters and recognizing Meredith Vieira with the NAB Show New York Impact Award.