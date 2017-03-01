NAB Takes Out ‘We Are Broadcasters’ Ads

WASHINGTON—After President Trump released comments where he labeled the “fake” news media the enemy of the American people, the National Association of Broadcasters is making their own statement with a pair of ads supporting its recently launched “We Are Broadcasters” campaign.

The NAB ran a front-page teaser and full-page ad in Wednesday’s issue of Politico stressing that local broadcasters are the news providers who give the facts without the agenda. Both ads provide the url for the organization’s “We Are Broadcasters” campaign, which seeks to differentiate the credibility of local broadcasters’ new coverage with that of cable, satellite and streaming competitors.

In addition, NAB has announced that more than 500 broadcasters from local radio and television stations from across the country are visiting their Members of Congress as part of NAB’s State Leadership Conference.