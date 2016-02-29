NAB Launches New Public Service Website

WASHINGTON—BroadcastPublicService.org is a new website launched by the National Association of Broadcasters to help highlight the public service, charitable outreach, lifeline reporting and investigative journalism of local television and radio broadcasters.

The homepage of the website is an interactive map that provides examples of stations and how they have impacted their communities. The website also provides broadcasters with access to public service announcement campaigns.

“Every day, local broadcasters demonstrate their commitment to the communities that they server,” said Dennis Wharton, NAB executive vice president of communications. “Our new and improved website serves as a showcase for the value of localism, and provides a one-stop-shopping site for information on the value of broadcasting to the American people.”