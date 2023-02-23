NAB Condemns Violence Against Journalists After Orlando Reporter Shot and Killed

ORLANDO—The National Association of Broadcasters issued a statement condemning violence against journalists after a reporter and news photographer for Spectrum News 13 in Orlando were shot yesterday while reporting on a homicide that occurred earlier in the Pine Hills area of the city.

(Image credit: WFTV)

Police identified the assailant as Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who, according to a witness report to the Associated Press, approached the news crew and shot the journalist and photographer and afterwards went to a house nearby and shot a mother and her 9-year old daughter, who died of her injuries. Spectrum News reported that the journalist died and that the mother and news photographer were in critical condition at a local hospital.

The Spectrum News 13 news vehicle was not clearly identified as such, according to police. A news crew from another local Orlando station WFTV was also reporting from the scene and provided medical assistance to the wounded journalists.

In a news conference, local law enforcement officials said Moses was also a suspect in the earlier shooting that the news crews were covering.

Spectrum News issued the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today. Our thoughts are with our employee’s family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time. We remain hopeful that our other colleague who was injured makes a full recovery. This is a terrible tragedy for the Orlando community.”

NAB CEO Curtis LeGey said “we are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in Orlando, Florida today. Our hearts go out to the families and colleagues of the Spectrum News 13 crew members and all the victims who have been affected by this senseless act of violence. Journalists play a vital role bringing breaking news to the public, and often putting their lives in danger in the process. This is a reminder of the risks that members of the press face in their efforts to inform the public, and we stand with our colleagues in condemning all acts of violence against journalists.”