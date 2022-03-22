NAB Applauds Senate Commerce Committee Passage of Low Power Protection Act

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has issued a statement applauding the Senate Commerce Committee for passing the Low Power Protection Act out of committee.

“NAB applauds the Senate Commerce Committee on passage of the Low Power Protection Act,” said NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “This legislation offers a long-overdue opportunity for low power television stations operating in the smallest and mostly rural markets to gain Class A status and ensure their continued service into the future. Providing important interference protections will allow these broadcasters to better serve their millions of viewers by hiring more journalists, investing in new equipment and transitioning to the ATSC 3.0 standard. America’s hometown broadcasters thank Sens. Blunt (MO) and Wyden (OR) for introducing this legislation and Sens. Klobuchar (MN) and Fischer (NE) for their support, and we support swift passage of the bill.”

U.S. Senators Roy Blunt (Mo.) and Ron Wyden (Ore.) introduced the Low Power Protection Act in December of 2021.

The bill would strengthen spectrum rights for certain low power television (LPTV) stations, which fill important gaps in broadcast service, particularly in those rural communities outside the reach of a full power signal, the Senators said.

If signed into law, the Low Power Protection Act would direct the FCC to give certain low power television stations primary status as Class A television licensees.