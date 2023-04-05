Mo-Sys to Demo Remote and Virtual Production at NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Mo-Sys Engineering has announced that it will be showing new technologies for virtual and remote productions during the 2023 NAB Show and that it will be involved in a variety of demos at its own booth (C3325) and with several strategic partners during the event.

“Virtual and augmented production is now an everyday reality, and the key issues are how to support complete creative freedom, how to implement the technology without impact on production schedules, and how to deliver the benefits cost-effectively and sustainably,” said Michael Geissler, CEO of Mo-Sys. “That is why we have focused on working with partners around NAB, to show the real variety of options and opportunities, and how – whether you are looking at remote production or final pixel studios – Mo-Sys has the right products and solutions.”

Visitors to the Mo-Sys booth will have the chance to take part in a revolutionary, audience-led, interactive virtual production demonstration designed by Mo-Sys Academy graduates Hyper RPG. Hyper regularly reaches audiences over a million for its livestream projects, and has seen 16 billion Giphy views created by its fans.

Alongside virtual production, Mo-Sys will feature its camera robotics. The heavy-duty G30 is the next generation in gyro-stabilized heads, and it will be shown alongside the two-axis L40, providing precise, robust and lightweight support for high-end cinematography cameras, the company said.

The B20 two-axis remote head brings precision to the remote control of ENG and broadcast cameras, and the e-Crane is designed specifically for virtual studios, providing best-in-market accuracy, making it ideal for close up AR graphics like analysis tables in sports broadcasts. Extending the remote operation to a global scale, Mo-Sys TimeCam offers zero delay control from anywhere, and will be shown with the RED V-Raptor 8K at NAB.

In addition to its own booth, Mo-Sys will also be involved in other demos with various other exhibitors.

Mo-Sys will once again collaborate with LG (C6025), where it will host the virtual beer garden in the XR Zone. Here the team will showcase a complete end-to-end broadcast workflow, bMR. bMR features multi-camera switching, set extensions, data fed graphics and simple to use custom interfaces, making it ideal for sports, news and current affairs programs.

Mo-Sys will also be showing MoRail on the LG booth. This is a powerful yet cost-effective approach to adding creative PTZ movement in traditional news rooms, or when combined with StarTracker PTZ adding parallax with tracked graphics within a virtual studio.

In addition, Mo-Sys products will also be in use on a number of other booths and presentations at NAB 2023. These include: