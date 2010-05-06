Minnesota High School Teaches TV Production With Slate



Broadcast Pix has announced that Eagan (Minnesota) High School has installed a Broadcast Pix Slate 1000 production switcher for use in connection with the school’s HD television production program.



“Our goal is to mirror broadcast industry standards and workflows,” said Paul Saxton, video specialist at Eagan High School. “We also want our students to become very media savvy adults, with an understanding of how to communicate using video as well as how the medium is being used to communicate with them.”



Students use the school facility to learn how to write, shoot and produce content. The installation rivals that of many small and medium market broadcast facilities and has been updated for multi-format production, with funding for some of the television gear being raised by the students themselves.



“When we want to buy a new piece of equipment, we need to raise the money for it through creating business partnerships, shooting dance studios, anything we can think of,” Saxton said. “It can take years to save up.”



A 12-minute news program—“Eagan AM”—created weekly by school students is available for viewing at www.rschooltoday.com/eaganhs/eaganam.



