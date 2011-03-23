Mediaset OTT deployment illustrates how traditional media can pursue new opportunities

Late last month, word came in the form of a press release that Italian commercial broadcaster Mediaset was rolling out over-the-top (OTT) video services for TVs, PCs and other devices.

To make its entry into OTT services a reality, Mediaset contracted Accenture to put the Accenture Video Solution in place to deliver both linear content through the broadcast network and advanced interactive services via an open IP network and industry-standard set-top boxes.

The Accenture Video Solution is designed to reduce the cost of IT and infrastructure setup as well as make it easy to roll out advanced applications, such as targeted advertising.

In this podcast interview, Accenture senior executive Dipan Patel discusses the Mediaset rollout and the Accenture Video Solution.