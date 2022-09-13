Media, Telecom M&A Topped $4.66B in August, 2022

NEW YORK—New data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed that the total merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in August of 2022 for the media and telecom sectors topped $4.66 billion, with T-Mobile’s acquisition of spectrum dominating the total.

In terms of the number of transactions, media and telecom deal activity slightly improved in August after two successive months of decline, although the total number of transactions remained low compared with the same month in 2021, S&P Global Market Intelligence reported.

Deal volume among U.S. and Canadian media and telecom companies declined 33.2% year over year to 137 transactions in August, 2022 against 205 deals struck in August, 2021. But the total M&A number of deals increased by about 3.8% from 132 transactions in July of 2022.

The sector also recorded its first deal valued at over $1 billion since June with T-Mobile US Inc.'s agreements to acquire 600 MHz spectrum licenses from Channel 51 LLC for $1.90 billion and LB Spectrum Holdings LLC for $1.60 billion.

