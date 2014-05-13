Man Crashes Truck Into Baltimore's WMAR-TV, Occupies Station

CINCINNATI – The E.W. Scripps Co. has confirmed that a man occupied the office and studio of its Baltimore television station, WMAR-TV, on York Road on Tuesday. Baltimore police later apprehended the man, who drove a truck through the walls of the lobby entrance just before noon and stayed inside the building.



Roughly 120 employees work in the building. Fifty-five Scripps employees were evacuated. A police SWAT team was on site as of mid-afternoon and apprehended the man at around 4:30 p.m. ET.



From WMAR: According to witnesses, a screaming man repeatedly tried to get inside the WMAR-TV building on Tuesday at about 11:45 a.m. ABC2 News investigative reporter Brian Kuebler tweeted, “suspect tried to get in building screaming ‘Let me in,’ and said he was God.” The man then rammed the front lobby three times.



Here is the latest story from Scripps news teams: