Man Charged With Stealing C-SPAN Gear During Capitol Riot
Man has been federally charged after being captured on surveillance footage
WASHINGTON—As federal prosecutors continue to levy charges against those that participated in the Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, one man has also been charged for stealing C-SPAN equipment during the riots inside the Capitol.
CNN reports that Eric Gene Barber of West Virginia has been federally charged with entering restricted buildings, unlawful activity and theft.
Investigators were able to identify Barber through surveillance camera footage from inside the Capitol Rotunda, in which he was said to have stopped at a C-SPAN media station and rifled through equipment, according to an affidavit from the FBI, ultimately “appearing to unplug something and take it with him.”
The C-SPAN field technician that was using the station in question said that when he returned after being evacuated, a foldable stool and an iPad power station were missing.
A C-SPAN spokesperson confirmed to CNN that two employees had equipment stolen during the riot, but gave no further comment.
The full story is available on CNN’s website.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.