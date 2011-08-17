Little League World Series Gets 3D, Multimedia Treatment

WILLIAMSPORT, PA.: The action of the Little League World Series is going live, mobile, social and 3D. The Series is set to begin tomorrow with sister nets ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 telecasting all 32 games between them. And 22 will be carried in 3D on ESPN’s stereoscopic network. The games run through Aug. 28. ESPN is taking the Series online, to smartphones, Facebook and Twitter.



ESPN, marking 23 consecutive years of coverage this year, will join ESPN2 to televise 27 games from Williamsport. All of those telecasts will be simulcast via ESPN3.com, and nearly all games will be available on ESPN Mobile TV. Those who receive their cable TV video subscription from an affiliated provider will be able to tune in live via the WatchESPN app on tablets and smartphones.



ESPN.com coverage will include a custom Little League World Series site with up-to-date scheduling information; video recaps from every game; and live chat during the championship on Aug. 28 at 3 p.m. ET. ESPN’s Little League World Series Facebook page will offer videos, photos, poll questions, breaking news, scores and updated standings throughout the tournament. Several ESPN analysts and reporters will be tweeting live from Williamsport, including Karl Ravech, John Kruk, Mateo Arias, Monica Gonzalez and Kyle Peterson.



The Series kicks off tomorrow with four games on ESPN at 1, 3, 5 and 8 p.m. ET. ABC will broadcast two games from the opening weekend--Saturday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m. Action will continue daily--except on Friday, Aug. 26, through to the championship Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.



ABC, in its 49th year of covering the Series, will carry the International Championship and the U.S. Championship on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET, respectively. ABC will then present the Little League World Series Championship on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m. Overall, ABC will broadcast five games from Williamsport.

~ Deborah D. McAdams





