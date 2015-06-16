LINK: EOBC Says Broadcasters Could Get $35 Billion for Spectrum

WASHINGTON—Armed with 180 reverse auction simulations, the Expanding Opportunities for Broadcasters Coalition was scheduled to meet with FCC staffers Monday to argue for changes to the pricing and auction rules, changes it argues would make the auction more robust, efficient, transparent, simpler and fairer. And, by the way, would still mean the government could take in almost $50 billion even after compensating broadcasters for their valuable spectrum. John Eggerton has details at B&C.