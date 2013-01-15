Landover Continues Applying for LPTV Licenses for LTE Network

WASHINGTON – The Federal Communications Commission has accepted three dozen low-power and translator TV applications for filing. Among those, at least 28 are for new construction. The permits come at a time when LPTVs that are not designated Class A stations will not be allowed to participate in the TV spectrum incentive auctions tentatively scheduled for June 2014. Virtually all of the applications are for channels in the UHF band, which is targeted for repacking following the auctions.



Applications were made for new construction permits in Santa Maria, Calif.; Port Charlotte, Fla.; Kokomo, Ind.; Alexandria, La.; Mt. Pleasant, Mich.; Springfield, Mo.; Glendive, Mont.; Westmoreland, N.H.; Syracuse, N.Y.; Corning, N.Y.; Williamsport, Pa.; Reliance, S.D.; Kimball, S.D.; Jolly, Texas; Vernal, Utah; Mexican Hat, Utah; Elk Mount, Wis.; and Gillette, Wyo.



Fourteen of the new applications are from Landover 2, LLC, for permits in Montana, New Hampshire, Wyoming and South Dakota. Landover is a holding company of the eponymously named, New York-based wireless provider working on an LTE network to operate in the 600 MHz band. Landover 2 was incorporated in 2009 and immediately started applying for construction LPTV construction permits. When the FCC agreed to freeze applications for new operations on Ch. 51 in August of 2011, 34 of75 pending were from Landover 2. Cavel Mertz & Associates currently lists Landover 2 as having 768 low-power facilities licenses in the UHF TV band. CTB Spectrum Services, a company associated with Landover 2, has 356.Both are involved in aggregating UHF spectrum to create a hybrid unicast, wireless content delivery network.



Landover Wireless said it would seek an one-year experimental license application starting Sept. 1, 2012, to “evaluate and demonstrate” the network, and to see if it interfered with TV stations. Rohde & Schwarz was listed as the provider of the signal generator, spectrum analyzer, broadband power amplifier and other equipment. Ericsson provided the macro base station with a effective radiated peak power of 500W, and the UE prototype device with an effective radiated power of 26 dBM, 400m peak. The experimental license was for Ch. pairs 42 and 43; 49 and 50 in Columbia, Mo. A subsequent license was granted for a two-year period. ~ Deborah D. McAdams

