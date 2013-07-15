KTVM Upgrades to Precis 4

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. —Butte / Bozeman, Mont. station KTVM went live with their upgraded Bitcentral’s Precis 4 news production and playout solution and a new implementation of Oasis for archiving, sharing and asset management. KTVM is a member of the Bonten Media Group and the local NBC affiliate.



The production system brings four channels of playout and MOS workflow integration and efficiency to newsrooms. Precis 4.0 integrates with solutions to meet simultaneous needs for broadcast, online and mobile with the scalability to meet a number of delivery platforms.



Precis customers can choose from Adobe’s Premiere Pro for full craft editing or Bitcentral’s browser editor Create, which allows newsrooms to do more with the resources they have. AP’s ENPS and Avid’s iNews are also tightly integrated.



Oasis’ Asset Management will enable KTVM to automatically archive and share seamlessly and it will grow with their needs. Oasis shares over 6 million news stories annually with that number steadily increasing each year. The flexibility has enabled the launch of a new weekly TV news show utilizing shared content and improved the quality of unique content delivered to local markets. Oasis will empower KTVM to access, share and move stories over existing bandwidth without linear feeds.



Their new workflow enables KTVM journalists to see and use all of the station’s content from wherever they are and remotely contribute their packages.



